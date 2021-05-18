Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] gain 2.68% so far this year. What now?

Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX: GPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.74% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.30%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Great Panther Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Strong financial quarter with significant increase in adjusted EBITDA to $12 million on production of 30,556 gold equivalent ounces.

(All dollar amounts expressed in US dollars unless otherwise noted).

Over the last 12 months, GPL stock rose by 98.86%. The average equity rating for GPL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $299.35 million, with 355.07 million shares outstanding and 351.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, GPL stock reached a trading volume of 6472376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Great Panther Mining Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2014, representing the official price target for Great Panther Mining Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Panther Mining Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, GPL shares gained by 10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8054, while it was recorded at 0.8140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8671 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Great Panther Mining Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.96 and a Gross Margin at +25.75. Great Panther Mining Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.13.

Return on Total Capital for GPL is now 35.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.94. Additionally, GPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Great Panther Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Great Panther Mining Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPL.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57 million, or 15.10% of GPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,519,409, which is approximately -3.773% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 10,048,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.79 million in GPL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.79 million in GPL stock with ownership of nearly 10.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Panther Mining Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX:GPL] by around 3,085,009 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 11,201,501 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 51,080,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,367,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 727,897 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 4,373,085 shares during the same period.