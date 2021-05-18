GameStop Corp. [GME] Stock trading around $180.60 per share: What’s Next?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.93% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.10%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that CEO’s of GameStop, Electronic Arts, ESE Entertainment, and Sea Limited, Discuss New Growth Trends in E-Sports and Digital Entertainment Global Boom.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA).

Video games and esports are booming globally, with massive growth coming from India, Latin America, and Asia. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

Over the last 12 months, GME stock rose by 4179.62%. The one-year GameStop Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -332.16. The average equity rating for GME stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.15 billion, with 65.30 million shares outstanding and 57.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.70M shares, GME stock reached a trading volume of 7350023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $41.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $29, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 1.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 15.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 207.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GME Stock Performance Analysis:

GameStop Corp. [GME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.10. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1522.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4179.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.61, while it was recorded at 159.35 for the last single week of trading, and 68.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GameStop Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.98 and a Gross Margin at +24.75. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.22.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now -15.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.71. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GameStop Corp. [GME] managed to generate an average of -$17,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GameStop Corp. posted -1.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME.

GameStop Corp. [GME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,662 million, or 95.00% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,175,737, which is approximately -0.451% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,541,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in GME stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $335.65 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly -23.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GameStop Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 1,599,017 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 49,226,884 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 25,013,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,812,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 918,097 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 18,576,462 shares during the same period.