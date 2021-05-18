For Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGO] loss -9.22% or -1.73 points to close at $17.03 with a heavy trading volume of 1215958 shares. The company report on May 11, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING – Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

In a release issued under the same headline earlier by Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), please note that in the third bullet of the First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Summary, the net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly products was $61.2 million, not $32.0 million. The corrected release follows:.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $18.25, the shares rose to $19.06 and dropped to $18.185, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORGO points out that the company has recorded 364.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -465.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 758.32K shares, ORGO reached to a volume of 1215958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGO shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORGO in the course of the last twelve months was 2958.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for ORGO stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.72. With this latest performance, ORGO shares dropped by -20.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 364.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 447.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.76, while it was recorded at 17.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.84 for the last 200 days.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +71.98. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.31.

Return on Total Capital for ORGO is now 14.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.27. Additionally, ORGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] managed to generate an average of $19,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 77.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. go to 44.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]

There are presently around $423 million, or 42.30% of ORGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGO stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 2,995,638, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 54.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,290,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.01 million in ORGO stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, currently with $34.24 million in ORGO stock with ownership of nearly 35.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGO] by around 11,789,793 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 8,342,670 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,688,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,820,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,344,888 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 395,657 shares during the same period.