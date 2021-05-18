Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] moved down -10.11: Why It’s Important

Enel Chile S.A. [NYSE: ENIC] price plunged by -10.11 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Enel Chile SA to Host Earnings Call.

Enel Chile SA (NYSE:ENIC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77702.

A sum of 2845667 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 536.64K shares. Enel Chile S.A. shares reached a high of $3.67 and dropped to a low of $3.53 until finishing in the latest session at $3.29.

Guru’s Opinion on Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enel Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enel Chile S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

ENIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.62. With this latest performance, ENIC shares dropped by -17.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.07 for Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.83, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enel Chile S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +29.57. Enel Chile S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.00.

Return on Total Capital for ENIC is now 10.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.34. Additionally, ENIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] managed to generate an average of -$23,097,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Enel Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] Insider Position Details

Positions in Enel Chile S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Enel Chile S.A. [NYSE:ENIC] by around 5,946,767 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,506,170 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 29,473,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,926,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENIC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,557,327 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 946,765 shares during the same period.