Enbridge Inc. [ENB] is 21.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $39.12 during the day while it closed the day at $38.78. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Enbridge federal court case receives broad support from government, business and labor from Michigan, Canada, and throughout the region.

The Government of Canada and entities representing hundreds of thousands of businesses and workers from across the Great Lakes region in the United States and Canada demonstrated support for Enbridge’s case in federal court over the Line 5 easement in the Straits of Mackinac by submitting friend of the court briefs. Entities that submitted briefs include:.

The Government of Canada.

Enbridge Inc. stock has also loss -3.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENB stock has inclined by 11.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.00% and gained 21.23% year-on date.

The market cap for ENB stock reached $77.45 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 6654612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $41.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

ENB stock trade performance evaluation

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.41, while it was recorded at 39.16 for the last single week of trading, and 33.37 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.38 and a Gross Margin at +36.75. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.65.

Return on Total Capital for ENB is now 5.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.25. Additionally, ENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] managed to generate an average of $300,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enbridge Inc. [ENB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enbridge Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 7.00%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,742 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 155,526,665, which is approximately 0.433% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 67,345,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in ENB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.43 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 1.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 527 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 53,643,497 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 91,178,581 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 854,192,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,015,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,564,038 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 5,731,338 shares during the same period.