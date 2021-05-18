Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] Stock trading around $2.75 per share: What’s Next?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] jumped around 0.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.75 at the close of the session, up 14.11%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Ebang International Holdings Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 7, 2021 – EBON.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (“Ebang International”) (NASDAQ: EBON) between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock is now -54.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EBON Stock saw the intraday high of $2.885 and lowest of $2.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.95, which means current price is +16.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.02M shares, EBON reached a trading volume of 10181830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.14.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.29. With this latest performance, EBON shares dropped by -34.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.37% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.38 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 6.59 for the last 200 days.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.21 and a Gross Margin at -15.26. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.41.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -32.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.57. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$149,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

There are presently around $8 million, or 6.41% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 858,760, which is approximately 508.67% of the company’s market cap and around 7.09% of the total institutional ownership; TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 661,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 million in EBON stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $0.41 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 2,671,147 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 45,298 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 293,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,010,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,817,343 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,320 shares during the same period.