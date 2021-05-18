Dropbox Inc. [DBX] Revenue clocked in at $1.97 billion, up 17.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] gained 2.84% or 0.72 points to close at $26.10 with a heavy trading volume of 6988236 shares. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Dropbox Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results.

First Quarter Revenue of $511.6 Million, Up 12% Year-over-year.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $115.7 Million and Free Cash Flow of $108.8 Million.

It opened the trading session at $25.21, the shares rose to $26.125 and dropped to $25.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBX points out that the company has recorded 39.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.66M shares, DBX reached to a volume of 6988236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $30.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on DBX stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DBX shares from 22 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for DBX stock

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.20, while it was recorded at 25.26 for the last single week of trading, and 22.40 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33 and a Gross Margin at +78.34. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.39.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now 7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 335.38. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of -$92,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dropbox Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

There are presently around $7,075 million, or 86.50% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,454,809, which is approximately 4.358% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,416,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.46 million in DBX stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $362.72 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 29.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 64,557,535 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 44,265,795 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 162,230,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,053,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,461,968 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 10,826,816 shares during the same period.