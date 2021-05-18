Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] – find out why.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.09 during the day while it closed the day at $1.19. The company report on May 13, 2021 that The Alkaline Water Company and Shaquille O’Neal Enter a New Partnership.

O’Neal to Join the Company’s Board of Advisors and Serve as a Brand Ambassador for Alkaline88®.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that basketball Hall of Famer and entertainment icon Shaquille O’Neal will be joining The Alkaline Water Company as an equity partner and member of the Company’s Board of Advisors. He will also serve as a marquee brand ambassador for Alkaline88®.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock has also gained 15.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WTER stock has declined by -16.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.03% and gained 17.82% year-on date.

The market cap for WTER stock reached $100.92 million, with 73.53 million shares outstanding and 68.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, WTER reached a trading volume of 1773525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WTER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

WTER stock trade performance evaluation

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.53. With this latest performance, WTER shares gained by 15.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.64 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0937, while it was recorded at 1.0640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2645 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.95 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.04.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -122.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -228.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -228.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 455.61. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$549,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.41.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTER.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.60% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,267,766, which is approximately 15.393% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 484,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in WTER stocks shares; and PECONIC PARTNERS LLC, currently with $0.36 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 1,318,774 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 425,631 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,249,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,993,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 736,421 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 255,703 shares during the same period.