Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] is -56.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] traded at a high on 05/17/21, posting a 6.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.16. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Calithera Biosciences and Antengene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for Development & Commercialization of CB-708.

–CB-708 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of CD73 in preclinical development for oncology–Antengene is granted exclusive rights to develop and commercialize asset discovered and initially developed by Calithera.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and Antengene Corporation, Ltd. (SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading clinical-stage R&D driven biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative medicines for oncology and other life-threatening diseases, announced an exclusive, worldwide license agreement for the development and commercialization of CB-708, Calithera’s small molecule inhibitor of CD73.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5668524 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Calithera Biosciences Inc. stands at 8.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.43%.

The market cap for CALA stock reached $156.00 million, with 72.25 million shares outstanding and 69.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 919.61K shares, CALA reached a trading volume of 5668524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calithera Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.20. With this latest performance, CALA shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CALA is now -70.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.56. Additionally, CALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] managed to generate an average of -$958,904 per employee.Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALA.

There are presently around $115 million, or 81.00% of CALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALA stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 10,333,700, which is approximately 0.782% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 6,667,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.4 million in CALA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.98 million in CALA stock with ownership of nearly 14.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calithera Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA] by around 7,544,834 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 7,814,895 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 37,659,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,019,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,737,964 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,088,091 shares during the same period.