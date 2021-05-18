Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] Revenue clocked in at $54.90 million, up 57.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ: BOXL] jumped around 0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.41 at the close of the session, up 8.56%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Boxlight Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Reported $33.4M revenues and $47.7M orders, a record quarter.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Net loss per common share improved by $0.07 to $(0.09).

Boxlight Corporation stock is now 57.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BOXL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.31 and lowest of $2.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.65, which means current price is +65.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, BOXL reached a trading volume of 7879262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]?

National Securities have made an estimate for Boxlight Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Boxlight Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BOXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxlight Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has BOXL stock performed recently?

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, BOXL shares gained by 22.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 289.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.46 and a Gross Margin at +13.34. Boxlight Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.43.

Return on Total Capital for BOXL is now -22.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.61. Additionally, BOXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] managed to generate an average of -$85,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Boxlight Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boxlight Corporation posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOXL.

Insider trade positions for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]

There are presently around $15 million, or 8.00% of BOXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,807,714, which is approximately 8.626% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 1,361,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 million in BOXL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.59 million in BOXL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boxlight Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ:BOXL] by around 2,229,367 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 171,073 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,933,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,334,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,816,691 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 126,247 shares during the same period.