BofA Securities slashes price target on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] – find out why.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] slipped around -0.61 points on Monday, while shares priced at $102.45 at the close of the session, down -0.59%. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Duke Energy responds to Elliott Management’s letter.

– Duke Energy is delivering value, outperforming the utility sector.

– Clean energy strategy has driven increase in long-term growth rate.

Duke Energy Corporation stock is now 11.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DUK Stock saw the intraday high of $103.83 and lowest of $102.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 108.00, which means current price is +19.74% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 5580182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $103.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70.

How has DUK stock performed recently?

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.54, while it was recorded at 102.67 for the last single week of trading, and 91.18 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.76. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.96. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $49,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Energy Corporation posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 4.50%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $49,533 million, or 63.30% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,556,498, which is approximately 4.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,833,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.41 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.9 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 1.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 823 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 33,087,199 shares. Additionally, 710 investors decreased positions by around 22,754,594 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 427,642,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,484,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,546,133 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,510,710 shares during the same period.