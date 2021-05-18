Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $165

Aspen Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AZPN] gained 3.92% or 5.51 points to close at $146.01 with a heavy trading volume of 10740893 shares. The company report on May 11, 2021 that AspenTech Expands Application of Industrial AI to Achieve New Profitability and Sustainability Goals.

Expands leadership in Industrial AI with Hybrid Models, Deep Learning APC and Empowers Data Scientists to Collaborate with Domain Experts.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, announced that it has extended Industrial AI across its leading solutions to drive higher levels of profitability and sustainability in customer operations. In addition, the Industrial AI Workbench will enable data scientists to collaborate with domain experts to develop AI apps based on enterprise-wide data.

It opened the trading session at $141.98, the shares rose to $147.59 and dropped to $141.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZPN points out that the company has recorded 22.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 475.54K shares, AZPN reached to a volume of 10740893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZPN shares is $146.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aspen Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $130 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Aspen Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspen Technology Inc. is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZPN in the course of the last twelve months was 35.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

Trading performance analysis for AZPN stock

Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.91. With this latest performance, AZPN shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.82, while it was recorded at 138.90 for the last single week of trading, and 134.67 for the last 200 days.

Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.00 and a Gross Margin at +89.71. Aspen Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.36.

Return on Total Capital for AZPN is now 33.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.23. Additionally, AZPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] managed to generate an average of $134,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Aspen Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aspen Technology Inc. posted 1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aspen Technology Inc. go to 14.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]

There are presently around $9,622 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZPN stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,666,669, which is approximately 2.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,301,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $920.1 million in AZPN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $533.25 million in AZPN stock with ownership of nearly -0.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspen Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Aspen Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:AZPN] by around 4,295,415 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 6,232,862 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 55,372,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,900,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZPN stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 544,451 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 858,990 shares during the same period.