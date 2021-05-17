why ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.58

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $39.34 during the day while it closed the day at $38.91. The company report on May 13, 2021 that ViacomCBS Scales Audio Footprint to Fuel Fandom and Extend Iconic Franchises at IAB Podcast Upfront.

New and expanded partnership with iHeartMedia for Nickelodeon-produced podcasts based on animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Over 20 podcasts to premiere in 2021, including all-new and returning favorites from Awesomeness, BET, CBS News, CBS Studios, CBS Sports, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Noggin, MTV Entertainment Group, Paramount Network, and SHOWTIME® Sports.

ViacomCBS Inc. stock has also loss -1.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIAC stock has declined by -33.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.84% and gained 4.43% year-on date.

The market cap for VIAC stock reached $25.07 billion, with 622.00 million shares outstanding and 593.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.60M shares, VIAC reached a trading volume of 16980440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAC shares is $52.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $59 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ViacomCBS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $52, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on VIAC stock. On April 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VIAC shares from 78 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViacomCBS Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

VIAC stock trade performance evaluation

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, VIAC shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.28 for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.05, while it was recorded at 39.05 for the last single week of trading, and 41.35 for the last 200 days.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.11 and a Gross Margin at +39.15. ViacomCBS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.12.

Return on Total Capital for VIAC is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.67. Additionally, VIAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] managed to generate an average of $104,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.ViacomCBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ViacomCBS Inc. posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViacomCBS Inc. go to -3.44%.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,497 million, or 86.80% of VIAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,446,433, which is approximately 1.991% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 43,222,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in VIAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.6 billion in VIAC stock with ownership of nearly -11.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViacomCBS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC] by around 121,117,285 shares. Additionally, 511 investors decreased positions by around 114,643,662 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 265,319,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,080,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAC stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,212,721 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 22,143,754 shares during the same period.