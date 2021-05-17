why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.44

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] jumped around 0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.98 at the close of the session, up 1.64%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and Raises $428 Million in Additional Equity Capital.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), announced that it has completed its previously announced 43 million share at-the-market equity program launched on April 29. AMC raised approximately $428 million of new equity capital, before commissions and fees, at an average price of $9.94 per share.

Commenting on the capital raise, AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said, “Bringing in an additional $428 million of new equity capital will immediately buttress and fortify our liquidity profile. The additional cash raised puts AMC in a stronger position to tackle the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.”.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is now 512.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMC Stock saw the intraday high of $14.335 and lowest of $12.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.36, which means current price is +579.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 91.87M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 206621170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $4.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.50 to $3.50, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On October 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AMC shares from 5.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.80.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.49. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 31.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 314.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 185.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.02 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.46, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted -5.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $1,398 million, or 16.00% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,441,784, which is approximately 388.48% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,334,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.81 million in AMC stocks shares; and MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $118.57 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 81,546,139 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 6,549,392 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 19,578,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,674,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,849,024 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,191,765 shares during the same period.