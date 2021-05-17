Wells Fargo lifts PG&E Corporation [PCG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] closed the trading session at $10.81 on 05/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.65, while the highest price level was $10.94. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Be Aware of Scams Targeting PG&E Customers as You Race to Meet IRS Tax Deadline.

Customers Should Stay Vigilant to Recognize and Avoid Scams as Most Vulnerable, including Seniors, Low-Income Families, non-English Speakers and Small Business Owners Are Often Targeted.

With just a week left until the 2020 tax year filing deadline on May 17, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) warns customers to protect themselves from an increase in scams involving people posing as PG&E employees.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.24 percent and weekly performance of -1.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.57M shares, PCG reached to a volume of 13742792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $15.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

PCG stock trade performance evaluation

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.28, while it was recorded at 10.74 for the last single week of trading, and 10.94 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.06.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.90. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of -$54,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corporation posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,464 million, or 72.10% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 159,647,710, which is approximately 7.605% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 137,921,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $903.23 million in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 8.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 177,914,647 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 183,837,075 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 1,068,744,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,430,496,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,409,124 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 35,843,153 shares during the same period.