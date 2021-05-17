Wall Street Analyst Initiated Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Legend Biotech Corporation [NASDAQ: LEGN] plunged by -$1.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $32.50 during the day while it closed the day at $29.60. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Legend Biotech Announces Submission of European Marketing Authorisation Application for BCMA CAR-T Therapy Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (cilta-cel) for the Treatment of Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

Submission follows accelerated assessment granted by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency of the application based on positive Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study data.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, announced the submission of a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.

Legend Biotech Corporation stock has also gained 3.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEGN stock has inclined by 18.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.98% and gained 5.11% year-on date.

The market cap for LEGN stock reached $4.20 billion, with 133.00 million shares outstanding and 127.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 335.24K shares, LEGN reached a trading volume of 2397583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEGN shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Legend Biotech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Legend Biotech Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on LEGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Legend Biotech Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, LEGN shares gained by 14.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.99 for Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.05, while it was recorded at 29.97 for the last single week of trading, and 29.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -302.87. Legend Biotech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -401.02.

Return on Total Capital for LEGN is now -275.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -369.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -386.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.20. Additionally, LEGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] managed to generate an average of -$344,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Legend Biotech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Positions in Legend Biotech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Legend Biotech Corporation [NASDAQ:LEGN] by around 4,195,981 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,874,534 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,933,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,004,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEGN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,808,712 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,144,753 shares during the same period.