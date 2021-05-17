Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] is 20.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vyant Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.62% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.46%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Vyant Bio Announces Investor Conference Call and Webcast for First Quarter 2021.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), is focused on integrating human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of preclinical and clinical pipelines for biopharma partners as well as for the proprietary pipeline of the Company., Vyant Bio announced that an investor conference call and webcast will be hosted on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, and Andy LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer, of Vyant Bio will highlight corporate, scientific, and operational milestones achieved in the first quarter of 2021, as well as discuss the financial and corporate vision for the Company going forward. Please also visit the Investors’ section of the Vyant Bio website for details on how to participate.

Over the last 12 months, VYNT stock rose by 13.27%.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.70 million, with 3.55 million shares outstanding and 2.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, VYNT stock reached a trading volume of 1361383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vyant Bio Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

VYNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, VYNT shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vyant Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.64 and a Gross Margin at +41.70. Vyant Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -139.85.

Return on Total Capital for VYNT is now -76.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.10. Additionally, VYNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] managed to generate an average of -$201,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Vyant Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.00% of VYNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 180,926, which is approximately -25.484% of the company’s market cap and around 18.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 164,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in VYNT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.28 million in VYNT stock with ownership of nearly 400.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vyant Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Vyant Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNT] by around 362,158 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 108,947 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 146,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,700 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 47,068 shares during the same period.