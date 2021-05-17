Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] Stock trading around $14.01 per share: What’s Next?

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE: VVNT] traded at a high on 05/14/21, posting a 19.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.01. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Vivint Smart Home Grows New Subscribers by 20% while Accelerating Revenue Growth to 13%.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights (vs. prior year period).

New Subscribers grew by 20.1% to 60,127, a record high for the first quarter period.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2070099 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vivint Smart Home Inc. stands at 8.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.91%.

The market cap for VVNT stock reached $2.45 billion, with 172.44 million shares outstanding and 46.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 435.75K shares, VVNT reached a trading volume of 2070099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVNT shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $20, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on VVNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivint Smart Home Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94.

How has VVNT stock performed recently?

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.17. With this latest performance, VVNT shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.94 for Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 11.63 for the last single week of trading, and 17.69 for the last 200 days.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vivint Smart Home Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVNT.

Insider trade positions for Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]

There are presently around $2,259 million, or 83.10% of VVNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVNT stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 117,366,254, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 25,160,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.5 million in VVNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.48 million in VVNT stock with ownership of nearly 6.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE:VVNT] by around 2,995,776 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 885,416 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 157,387,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,268,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVNT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 697,777 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 484,865 shares during the same period.