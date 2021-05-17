Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] moved down -4.32: Why It’s Important

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] traded at a low on 05/14/21, posting a -4.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.99. The company report on May 13, 2021 that VERB Beats Guidance – Reports Strong SaaS Recurring Revenue Growth for First Quarter 2021.

SaaS recurring revenue up 38% year over year and 12% sequentially.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Total digital revenue up 24% year over year and 18% sequentially.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1715792 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at 7.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.61%.

The market cap for VERB stock reached $64.33 million, with 52.05 million shares outstanding and 38.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 1715792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has VERB stock performed recently?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.41. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.08 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3648, while it was recorded at 1.0371 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4308 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.24 and a Gross Margin at +36.67. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.44.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -144.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.55. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] managed to generate an average of -$149,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERB.

Insider trade positions for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $5 million, or 5.80% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,623,161, which is approximately 48.209% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,314,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.35 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 112.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 2,199,854 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 790,509 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,576,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,567,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,629 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 452,009 shares during the same period.