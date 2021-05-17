Tilray Inc. [TLRY] Stock trading around $13.93 per share: What’s Next?

Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.83% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.91%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Tilray to Participate in BMO Capital Markets Investor Conference.

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY) announced that the Company will participate in the BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The presentation will begin at 8:40 AM ET. Please refer to the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tilray.com under “Events and Presentations” for webcast information.

Over the last 12 months, TLRY stock rose by 94.28%. The one-year Tilray Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.63. The average equity rating for TLRY stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.12 billion, with 316.80 million shares outstanding and 311.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.67M shares, TLRY stock reached a trading volume of 21907075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tilray Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $18.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Tilray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tilray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37.

TLRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.91. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -17.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.77 for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.08, while it was recorded at 14.57 for the last single week of trading, and 13.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tilray Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.49 and a Gross Margin at +5.45. Tilray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.79.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -17.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Inc. [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.28. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Inc. [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$263,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Tilray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

TLRY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tilray Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -140.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Inc. go to 49.30%.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,088 million, or 6.20% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 17,334,059, which is approximately 63.341% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,014,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.64 million in TLRY stocks shares; and ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $48.02 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly 293.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 38,355,187 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 9,702,440 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 30,032,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,090,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,172,553 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,702,483 shares during the same period.