Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Revenue clocked in at $46.70 million, up 49.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] price surged by 2.41 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Sundial Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

First positive quarterly earnings from operations in the Company’s history.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

A sum of 187817002 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 264.02M shares. Sundial Growers Inc. shares reached a high of $0.7189 and dropped to a low of $0.685 until finishing in the latest session at $0.71.

Guru’s Opinion on Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.73. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -17.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0359, while it was recorded at 0.7143 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6889 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sundial Growers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

SNDL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sundial Growers Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -186.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 1.80% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 9,059,581, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 6,551,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.63 million in SNDL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $4.46 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 1247.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sundial Growers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 37,108,289 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 6,097,786 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,720,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,485,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,986,407 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 5,939,914 shares during the same period.