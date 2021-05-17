SOS Limited [SOS] Stock trading around $3.21 per share: What’s Next?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] traded at a high on 05/14/21, posting a 6.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.21. The company report on May 17, 2021 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SOS, KDMN and DDD.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12737440 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SOS Limited stands at 11.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.40%.

The market cap for SOS stock reached $542.10 million, with 168.88 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 68.47M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 12737440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SOS Limited [SOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SOS stock performed recently?

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.90. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -29.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.54 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.18 and a Gross Margin at +85.34. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.70.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now -843.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -320.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -330.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.43. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of -$60,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Earnings analysis for SOS Limited [SOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

Insider trade positions for SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.30% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: WOLVERINE TRADING, LLC with ownership of 320,723, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; IMC-CHICAGO, LLC, holding 156,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in SOS stocks shares; and ENLIGHTENMENT RESEARCH, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 1,078,103 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 96,380 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 88,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,086,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 995,901 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 96,380 shares during the same period.