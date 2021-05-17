Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $17

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] surged by $1.68 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.13 during the day while it closed the day at $15.41. The company report on May 17, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Skillz Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Skillz Inc. (“Skillz” or “the Company”) (NYSE:SKLZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 7, 2021.

Skillz Inc. stock has also loss -1.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SKLZ stock has declined by -58.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.31% and lost -22.95% year-on date.

The market cap for SKLZ stock reached $5.44 billion, with 354.18 million shares outstanding and 254.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.77M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 21287461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 96.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.55, while it was recorded at 14.41 for the last single week of trading, and 18.61 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,754 million, or 50.30% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC with ownership of 23,284,403, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 22,962,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.86 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $330.28 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 110,588,070 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 24,561,586 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 43,536,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,686,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,365,668 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 14,892,396 shares during the same period.