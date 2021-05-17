Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell -7.22% so far this year. What now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] price surged by 1.29 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Seth Rogen To Launch Original Podcast Series With SiriusXM’s Stitcher.

SiriusXM announced that writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Seth Rogen will launch his first podcast with Stitcher, the pioneering podcast company and SiriusXM subsidiary. Rogen’s podcast, a series of personal stories produced with a rich sound design, is expected to debut later this year.

Each week, Rogen will indulge his endless curiosity about people and the world we live in by inviting a range of guests to share a single story – whether hilarious, harrowing or heartwarming – and bring it to life through rhythmic editing, as supporting interviews and archival tape are woven in alongside a tuneful sound design and score.

A sum of 15269616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.79M shares. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.94 and dropped to a low of $5.83 until finishing in the latest session at $5.91.

The one-year SIRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.57. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on SIRI stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIRI shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +44.15. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 26.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $22,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

SIRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 10.10%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,611 million, or 15.80% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 87,120,514, which is approximately -3.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,995,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.21 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $295.5 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 54,535,303 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 91,399,269 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 465,099,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 611,034,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,623,076 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 8,051,740 shares during the same period.