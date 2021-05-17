Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] is 53.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] price surged by 17.05 percent to reach at $3.79. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates.

Riot shares production of 206 Bitcoin for April 2021 and shipment of 6,500 S19 Pro Antminers.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”), one of the leading Nasdaq listed Bitcoin mining companies in the United States, announces its April production and operational updates, including its unaudited Bitcoin (“BTC“) production for April 2021 and its latest miner delivery status.

A sum of 22403900 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.51M shares. Riot Blockchain Inc. shares reached a high of $26.80 and dropped to a low of $23.63 until finishing in the latest session at $26.02.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 4.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 154.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.07. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -45.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 622.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1041.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.10 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.08, while it was recorded at 26.92 for the last single week of trading, and 21.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Blockchain Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.79 and a Gross Margin at +11.06. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.91.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,584,250 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 98.60 and a Current Ratio set at 98.60.

RIOT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $469 million, or 18.40% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,208,559, which is approximately 58.244% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 3,240,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.32 million in RIOT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.95 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 10,453,897 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,026,944 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 5,531,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,011,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,361,485 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 158,309 shares during the same period.