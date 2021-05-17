QuantumScape Corporation [QS] moved up 2.79: Why It’s Important

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] traded at a high on 05/14/21, posting a 2.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.29. The company report on May 14, 2021 that QuantumScape and Volkswagen Sign Agreement to Select Location for Joint Venture Pilot-Line Facility.

QuantumScape Corporation, (NYSE: QS, or “QuantumScape”) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. to select the location of their joint-venture solid-state battery pilot-line facility by the end of 2021. The companies currently contemplate Salzgitter, Germany for the location.

The pilot-line facility, QS-1, will initially be a 1-gigawatt hour (GWh) battery cell commercial production plant for electric vehicle batteries. QuantumScape and Volkswagen intend to expand production capacity by a further 20 GWh at the same location.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11190157 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QuantumScape Corporation stands at 11.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.75%.

The market cap for QS stock reached $10.78 billion, with 252.14 million shares outstanding and 150.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.21M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 11190157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Cowen have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 3.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.02. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -23.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.89 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.86, while it was recorded at 27.82 for the last single week of trading.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.70 and a Current Ratio set at 81.70.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $2,159 million, or 33.00% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,108,858, which is approximately 1272.964% of the company’s market cap and around 28.80% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 9,029,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.41 million in QS stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $212.72 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 0.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 60,959,459 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 13,213,419 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,925,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,097,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,822,093 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,094,909 shares during the same period.