Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] Revenue clocked in at $21.70 million, down -2.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ: PXS] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.81 at the close of the session, down -3.47%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Pyxis Tankers Announces Agreement to Acquire Modern Product Tanker.

Maroussi, Greece – April 29, 2021 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), a growth-oriented pure play product tanker company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a medium range product tanker of approximately 47,000 dwt built in 2013 at Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea. The purchase price of $20 million is expected to be funded by a combination of bank debt and cash. It is anticipated that the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, will be completed during the summer of 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock is now -2.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PXS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8399 and lowest of $0.7701 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.60, which means current price is +6.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, PXS reached a trading volume of 2083541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXS shares is $1.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Financial have made an estimate for Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Hold rating on PXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxis Tankers Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has PXS stock performed recently?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.01. With this latest performance, PXS shares dropped by -4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.91 for Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0529, while it was recorded at 0.8276 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9922 for the last 200 days.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.94 and a Gross Margin at +8.71. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.78.

Return on Total Capital for PXS is now -2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.20. Additionally, PXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pyxis Tankers Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXS.

Insider trade positions for Pyxis Tankers Inc. [PXS]

There are presently around $3 million, or 21.10% of PXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXS stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,035,793, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 47.83% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 596,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in PXS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.32 million in PXS stock with ownership of nearly 1311.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pyxis Tankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. [NASDAQ:PXS] by around 3,030,478 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 15 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 97,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,127,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,647,879 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15 shares during the same period.