Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $11

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: PLX] loss -4.53% or -0.13 points to close at $2.74 with a heavy trading volume of 1516960 shares. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Protalix BioTherapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update.

Management to host conference call and live webcast at 8:30 am EDT.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a business update.

It opened the trading session at $2.93, the shares rose to $2.93 and dropped to $2.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLX points out that the company has recorded -24.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, PLX reached to a volume of 1516960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PLX stock. On April 23, 2015, analysts increased their price target for PLX shares from 2 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98.

Trading performance analysis for PLX stock

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.87. With this latest performance, PLX shares dropped by -54.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.76 for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31 and a Gross Margin at +82.71. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.37.

Additionally, PLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 172.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] managed to generate an average of -$31,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]

There are presently around $14 million, or 10.80% of PLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLX stocks are: BURRAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,470,332, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 507,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 million in PLX stocks shares; and PSAGOT INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD., currently with $1.29 million in PLX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:PLX] by around 3,507,680 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 208,861 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,237,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,954,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,170,386 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 185,443 shares during the same period.