Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $30

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] gained 11.93% on the last trading session, reaching $24.58 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Plug Power Completes Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements and Files 2020 Annual Report.

As Anticipated, No Impact on Cash Position, Business Operations or Economics of Commercial Arrangements.

No Change to Gross Billings; Company Reaffirms Previously Disclosed Annual Gross Billings Targets.

Plug Power Inc. represents 426.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.04 billion with the latest information. PLUG stock price has been found in the range of $23.66 to $25.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.75M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 82275229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 2.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

Trading performance analysis for PLUG stock

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.64. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 505.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.78, while it was recorded at 22.49 for the last single week of trading, and 29.86 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -38.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.48. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plug Power Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $7,149 million, or 56.70% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,768,929, which is approximately 26.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,808,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $521.87 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 164.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 79,325,386 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 46,154,703 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 165,378,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,859,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,895,007 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 13,895,309 shares during the same period.