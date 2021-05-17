PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] moved up 16.11: Why It’s Important

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] traded at a high on 05/14/21, posting a 16.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.92. The company report on May 13, 2021 that PLBY Group Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

First Quarter 2021 Revenue Up 34% Year-Over-Year to $42.7 Million.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, provided financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2392758 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PLBY Group Inc. stands at 15.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.49%.

The market cap for PLBY stock reached $1.37 billion, with 29.82 million shares outstanding and 11.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, PLBY reached a trading volume of 2392758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLBY shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for PLBY Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $26, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on PLBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 6.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

How has PLBY stock performed recently?

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.89. With this latest performance, PLBY shares gained by 10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 367.33% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.86, while it was recorded at 44.78 for the last single week of trading.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PLBY is now -3.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] managed to generate an average of -$530,901 per employee.PLBY Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]

There are presently around $261 million, or 77.90% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 1,045,000, which is approximately 111.111% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; ADW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.23 million in PLBY stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $26.56 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PLBY Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 3,710,098 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,381,688 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 479,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,571,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,614,198 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 532,203 shares during the same period.