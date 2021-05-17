Piper Sandler slashes price target on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] – find out why.

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] traded at a low on 05/14/21, posting a -2.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $258.37. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Coinbase Releases First Quarter 2021 Shareholder Letter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced the release of its first quarter 2021 shareholder letter. The letter, including the company’s financial results, can be found on the Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

The Company will host a question and answer session on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11693516 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coinbase Global Inc. stands at 11.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.84%.

The market cap for COIN stock reached $52.81 billion, with 204.39 million shares outstanding and 127.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.21M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 11693516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $434, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on COIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 24.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.34.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.71 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN], while it was recorded at 280.71 for the last single week of trading.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.39. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now 28.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.56. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of $86,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 400 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 400 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.