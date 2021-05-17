Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Stock trading around $0.57 per share: What’s Next?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.57 at the close of the session, down -4.80%. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Naked Brand Group Announces Final Results of Extraordinary General Meeting and Closing of Bendon Divestiture.

Divestiture Transforms Naked into Asset-Light Business Positioned to Grow into an E-Commerce Leader in Intimate Apparel Market.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”), has announced final vote tallies from its Extraordinary General Meeting of its shareholders held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 am (Sydney time), at which Naked’s shareholders approved the Company’s divestiture of its Bendon brick-and-mortar operations.

Naked Brand Group Limited stock is now 195.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAKD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.59 and lowest of $0.5451 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.40, which means current price is +196.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 91.12M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 68413756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14.

How has NAKD stock performed recently?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, NAKD shares gained by 10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 683.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7009, while it was recorded at 0.5452 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4681 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.03 and a Gross Margin at +25.78. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.30.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -25.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,209.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.74. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$61,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 493,067, which is approximately -7.491% of the company’s market cap and around 21.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 252,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in NAKD stocks shares; and BAYESIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $59000.0 in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 783,694 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,285,015 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 558,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,510,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 635,574 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,746 shares during the same period.