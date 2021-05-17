Monaker Group Inc. [MKGI] gain 10.13% so far this year. What now?

Monaker Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MKGI] loss -14.68% or -0.43 points to close at $2.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1185117 shares. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Monaker Group Announces Pricing of $8.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

via NewMediaWire — Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology solutions company focused on building a digital business ecosystem that caters to and ties together digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,230,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.50 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $8.1 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $2.41, the shares rose to $2.50 and dropped to $2.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MKGI points out that the company has recorded 19.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -168.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, MKGI reached to a volume of 1185117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monaker Group Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 550.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Monaker Group Inc. [MKGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.39. With this latest performance, MKGI shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.11 for Monaker Group Inc. [MKGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 2.68 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monaker Group Inc. [MKGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1350.85 and a Gross Margin at -536.08. Monaker Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2140.19.

Return on Total Capital for MKGI is now -64.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -134.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monaker Group Inc. [MKGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.27. Additionally, MKGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monaker Group Inc. [MKGI] managed to generate an average of -$787,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Monaker Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monaker Group Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKGI.

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.70% of MKGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 281,032, which is approximately 33.659% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; TRUVVO PARTNERS LLC, holding 252,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in MKGI stocks shares; and RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., currently with $0.56 million in MKGI stock with ownership of nearly 12.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monaker Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Monaker Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MKGI] by around 262,743 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 203,661 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 507,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 973,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKGI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,261 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 203,661 shares during the same period.