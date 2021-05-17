Maxim Group lifts Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] gained 18.16% or 1.3 points to close at $8.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2168768 shares. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78951.

It opened the trading session at $7.66, the shares rose to $8.60 and dropped to $7.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CODX points out that the company has recorded -36.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, CODX reached to a volume of 2168768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Co-Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CODX stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CODX shares from 4 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Co-Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CODX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CODX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.90.

Trading performance analysis for CODX stock

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, CODX shares dropped by -5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CODX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 7.65 for the last single week of trading, and 12.87 for the last 200 days.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.93 and a Gross Margin at +77.56. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.98.

Return on Total Capital for CODX is now 121.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 124.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 124.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 115.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] managed to generate an average of $1,148,068 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.03.Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.90 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Co-Diagnostics Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CODX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

There are presently around $72 million, or 29.80% of CODX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CODX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,955,074, which is approximately 1.738% of the company’s market cap and around 6.36% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,830,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.49 million in CODX stocks shares; and NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.87 million in CODX stock with ownership of nearly 7.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Co-Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX] by around 1,511,170 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,057,186 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 5,897,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,466,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CODX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 668,353 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 171,093 shares during the same period.