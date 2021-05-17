Market cap of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] reaches 191.80B – now what?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] gained 1.21% or 0.56 points to close at $46.96 with a heavy trading volume of 17040771 shares. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced dividends on 10 series of preferred stock.

A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per share was declared on its 7.50% noncumulative perpetual convertible class A preferred stock, Series L, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrL”. The Series L dividend is payable on June 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on May 28, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $46.60, the shares rose to $47.11 and dropped to $46.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WFC points out that the company has recorded 94.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -126.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 32.98M shares, WFC reached to a volume of 17040771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $47.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $35 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 122.18.

Trading performance analysis for WFC stock

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 11.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.84 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.90, while it was recorded at 46.26 for the last single week of trading, and 31.19 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.77. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.19.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 0.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.77. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $12,293 per employee.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Company posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -230.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $138,856 million, or 71.50% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 327,257,964, which is approximately 3.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 283,604,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.32 billion in WFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.86 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 916 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 215,394,539 shares. Additionally, 839 investors decreased positions by around 209,561,372 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 2,531,952,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,956,908,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 247 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,626,535 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 35,324,450 shares during the same period.