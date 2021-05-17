Market cap of Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] reaches 1.14B – now what?

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TVTX] loss -3.33% or -0.63 points to close at $18.27 with a heavy trading volume of 2520412 shares. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Travere Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Pivotal PROTECT Study of sparsentan in IgA nephropathy nears completion of patient enrollment; topline proteinuria data expected 3Q21.

Net product sales of $47.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.

It opened the trading session at $18.79, the shares rose to $18.905 and dropped to $16.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TVTX points out that the company has recorded -23.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 540.29K shares, TVTX reached to a volume of 2520412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.33.

Trading performance analysis for TVTX stock

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.70. With this latest performance, TVTX shares dropped by -29.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.45 for Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.81, while it was recorded at 19.23 for the last single week of trading, and 23.77 for the last 200 days.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.60. Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.43.

Return on Total Capital for TVTX is now -16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.54. Additionally, TVTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX] managed to generate an average of -$646,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Travere Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TVTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Travere Therapeutics Inc. [TVTX]

There are presently around $983 million, or 90.30% of TVTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TVTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,831,555, which is approximately 0.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,557,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.27 million in TVTX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $74.61 million in TVTX stock with ownership of nearly 11.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Travere Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Travere Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TVTX] by around 6,883,600 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,816,746 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 41,127,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,827,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TVTX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,773,659 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,976,492 shares during the same period.