Market cap of CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] reaches 73.50M – now what?

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] surged by $0.91 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.20 during the day while it closed the day at $6.02. The company report on May 14, 2021 that CPS Technologies Corporation Announces CEO Transition.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) announced that Grant Bennett has decided to retire as president and CEO of the Company effective July 1, 2021. He will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. He will be succeeded as president and chief executive officer by Michael McCormack who is currently the COO.

Francis Hughes, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented, “Grant has served as president and CEO of CPS for the last 29 years, and as a key member of the CPS team for 35 years, having joined the Company within a year of its founding. On behalf of the Board of Directors, shareholders, employees and customers, we thank him for his remarkable service and leadership, remarkable both in terms of quality and duration. He will continue to provide leadership as a member of the Board of Directors.”.

CPS Technologies Corporation stock has also loss -8.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPSH stock has declined by -76.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 333.09% and gained 116.55% year-on date.

The market cap for CPSH stock reached $73.50 million, with 13.58 million shares outstanding and 8.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 769.55K shares, CPSH reached a trading volume of 1137453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CPS Technologies Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPSH in the course of the last twelve months was 52.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CPSH stock trade performance evaluation

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.09. With this latest performance, CPSH shares dropped by -32.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 333.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 318.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.05 for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.67, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.57 for the last 200 days.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +19.98. CPS Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.35.

Return on Total Capital for CPSH is now 13.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.74. Additionally, CPSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] managed to generate an average of $8,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.41.CPS Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 6.30% of CPSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 464,756, which is approximately 144.889% of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, holding 221,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in CPSH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.96 million in CPSH stock with ownership of nearly 2093.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH] by around 628,423 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 332,302 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 342,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,303,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPSH stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 159,385 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 54,674 shares during the same period.