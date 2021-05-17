Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 73.12M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.9996 during the day while it closed the day at $0.99. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Releases Forward-Looking Guidance for the First Half Year 2021 Financial Report.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company devoted to the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, releases forward-looking guidance for the first half year 2021 financial report. The Company’s online celebrity-interaction platform, Color Star APP, has been developing AI and augmented reality (AR) systems, which will enable the Company to fully launch the Color Star virtual universe.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company signed cooperation agreements with multiple companies, encompassing sectors such as Hollywood film industry, international collectible auctions, internet video, non-fungible token (NFT) development, as well as internet technology research and development. These agreements will complement Color Star’s own development, application of AI and entertainment technologies. As of April 2021, Color Star’s “international artist” online course received more than 24.96 million hits, and the “Chinese artist” course received more than 15.9 million hits, an increase of 63% compared to 2020, while the number of registered users has exceeded 2 million. The Company expects the number of registered users to reach 5 million in the 3rd quarter of 2021, and the number of hits to exceed 50 million.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock has also loss -4.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCW stock has declined by -13.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 111.36% and gained 40.81% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCW stock reached $73.12 million, with 90.36 million shares outstanding and 41.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.28M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 4248407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CSCW stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -18.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1667, while it was recorded at 0.9086 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8439 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 70,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.25% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and AE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $20000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 75,682 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 311,149 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 230,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,682 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 310,924 shares during the same period.