Market cap of Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] reaches 110.05B – now what?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] jumped around 4.91 points on Friday, while shares priced at $124.83 at the close of the session, up 4.09%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Applied Materials Announces Q2 FY2021 Earnings Webcast.

Applied Materials, Inc. will hold a webcast to discuss its second quarter of fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The live webcast will be accessible via the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Applied Materials Inc. stock is now 44.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMAT Stock saw the intraday high of $125.80 and lowest of $120.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 146.00, which means current price is +44.90% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.51M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 12392506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $154.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $130 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $160, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.84 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.37, while it was recorded at 121.57 for the last single week of trading, and 91.39 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.32 and a Gross Margin at +44.58. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.04.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 29.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.95. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $150,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Materials Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 21.43%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $92,540 million, or 82.10% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,553,896, which is approximately -2.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,334,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.15 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.76 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 809 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 63,520,408 shares. Additionally, 607 investors decreased positions by around 53,335,306 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 624,475,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 741,330,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 299 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,074,551 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,363,523 shares during the same period.