Market Analysts see DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gaining to $170. Time to buy?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] price surged by 22.15 percent to reach at $25.58. The company report on May 14, 2021 that DoorDash Releases First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Please visit the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com to view our financial results and letter to shareholders.

A live audio webcast of our earnings release call will be available at http://ir.doordash.com. The call begins Thursday, May 13 at 2:00pm (PT) / 5:00pm (ET). Announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, as well as press and earnings releases are available on that site.

A sum of 15245480 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.25M shares. DoorDash Inc. shares reached a high of $146.63 and dropped to a low of $123.57 until finishing in the latest session at $141.07.

The one-year DASH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.11. The average equity rating for DASH stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $172.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 10.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.04.

DASH Stock Performance Analysis:

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.96.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.57, while it was recorded at 122.91 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into DoorDash Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.71 and a Gross Margin at +48.44. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.97.

Return on Total Capital for DASH is now -10.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.13. Additionally, DASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] managed to generate an average of -$118,631 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,812 million, or 89.40% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 62,973,485, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 52,027,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.34 billion in DASH stocks shares; and GALILEO (PTC) LTD, currently with $1.84 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 198,748,762 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 13,519,845 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 27,412,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,681,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,487,244 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,861,245 shares during the same period.