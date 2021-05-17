LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] is 34.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LifeMD Inc. [NASDAQ: LFMD] surged by $2.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.16 during the day while it closed the day at $8.78. The company report on May 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in LifeMD, Inc. f/k/a Conversion Labs, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LFMD.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LifeMD, Inc. f/k/a Conversion Labs, Inc. (“LifeMD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-04004, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired LifeMD securities between January 19, 2021 and April 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

LifeMD Inc. stock has also gained 6.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LFMD stock has declined by -69.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 51.38% and gained 34.46% year-on date.

The market cap for LFMD stock reached $168.66 million, with 24.47 million shares outstanding and 15.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, LFMD reached a trading volume of 14773993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeMD Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52.

LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, LFMD shares gained by 1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 443.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.36, while it was recorded at 7.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -155.04 and a Gross Margin at +73.29. LifeMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -157.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32,070.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -710.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.62. Additionally, LFMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] managed to generate an average of -$1,047,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 100.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.52.LifeMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $21 million, or 11.80% of LFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 707,094, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 355,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 million in LFMD stocks shares; and G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.06 million in LFMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LifeMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in LifeMD Inc. [NASDAQ:LFMD] by around 2,108,783 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 280,624 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 59,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,448,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFMD stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,468,506 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.