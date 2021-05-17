KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on American Well Corporation [AMWL] – find out why.

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] gained 16.52% on the last trading session, reaching $11.71 price per share at the time. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Amwell® Announces Results for First Quarter 2021.

Total active providers of approximately 81,000 at the end of the first quarter increased 240% compared to a year ago.

Total visits of 1.6 million in the first quarter increased 120% compared to a year ago.

American Well Corporation represents 243.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.39 billion with the latest information. AMWL stock price has been found in the range of $10.23 to $11.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, AMWL reached a trading volume of 8422681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Well Corporation [AMWL]:

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

Trading performance analysis for AMWL stock

American Well Corporation [AMWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.94. With this latest performance, AMWL shares dropped by -32.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.16 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.58, while it was recorded at 12.01 for the last single week of trading.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.93. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.51.

Return on Total Capital for AMWL is now -26.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, AMWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] managed to generate an average of -$276,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Well Corporation [AMWL]

There are presently around $747 million, or 34.90% of AMWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. with ownership of 6,300,773, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 5,483,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.22 million in AMWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $64.14 million in AMWL stock with ownership of nearly 11.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Well Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in American Well Corporation [NYSE:AMWL] by around 16,662,140 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 14,779,844 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 32,317,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,759,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWL stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,885,581 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,073,348 shares during the same period.