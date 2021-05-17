JP Morgan lifts iQIYI Inc. [IQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.955 during the day while it closed the day at $12.84. The company report on May 14, 2021 that iQIYI Holds 2021 iQIYI World Conference, Promoting the Industrialization of Film and TV through Intelligent Production and Creation of a Healthy Industry Ecosystem.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) (“iQIYI” or ‘the Company’), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, held its 2021 iQIYI World Conference (‘the Conference’), themed “We are Together Witnessing the Brand New Future,” in Shanghai on May 13 and 14. The Conference featured 17 forums that were attended by industry professionals, scholars and iQIYI partners from around the world. Attendees at the event exchanged their views on the most important trends in the industry, covering hot topics such as content, technology, the membership economy, the IP ecosystem, and new modes of consumption.

Reimagining the video model, and prioritizing users by paying tribute to content creators.

iQIYI Inc. stock has also loss -6.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IQ stock has declined by -51.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.86% and lost -26.54% year-on date.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $9.72 billion, with 744.86 million shares outstanding and 310.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.30M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 14422481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.72 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.62, while it was recorded at 12.95 for the last single week of trading, and 21.38 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,736 million, or 74.90% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately -1.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 31,838,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.81 million in IQ stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $334.27 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 3.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 83,420,330 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 34,069,125 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 173,481,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,971,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,554,322 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 12,670,072 shares during the same period.