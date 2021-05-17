Jefferies slashes price target on Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] – find out why.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ODT] loss -3.68% on the last trading session, reaching $2.88 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Odonate recently announced the discontinuation of development of tesetaxel and its intent to wind down tesetaxel-related operations. Odonate is working with clinical sites to transition patients in ongoing tesetaxel studies to appropriate alternative therapies or facilitate continuation of treatment with tesetaxel under compassionate use programs where appropriate.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. represents 37.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $115.40 million with the latest information. ODT stock price has been found in the range of $2.80 to $2.965.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, ODT reached a trading volume of 1201097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODT shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

Trading performance analysis for ODT stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, ODT shares dropped by -11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.67 for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.67, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 16.41 for the last 200 days.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ODT is now -83.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.91. Additionally, ODT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] managed to generate an average of -$825,817 per employee.Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]

There are presently around $109 million, or 96.30% of ODT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODT stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 15,514,566, which is approximately 1.81% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 5,607,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.15 million in ODT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $10.86 million in ODT stock with ownership of nearly -16.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ODT] by around 3,328,219 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,559,992 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 30,958,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,847,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 798,429 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,767,241 shares during the same period.