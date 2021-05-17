Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] Is Currently 3.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] closed the trading session at $5.47 on 05/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.333, while the highest price level was $5.50. The company report on May 14, 2021 that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.: Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved as of, on May 13, 2021, the payment up to December 31, 2021 of the following earnings to stockholders, based on the final stockholding position registered on May 24, 2021, with its shares traded “ex-rights” as of May 25, 2021:.

Interest on capital, in the amount of R$ 0.04874 per share, with a 15% withholding income tax, resulting in net interest of R$ 0.041429 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders who are proven to be immune or exempt from such withholding.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.63 percent and weekly performance of 3.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.24M shares, ITUB reached to a volume of 41226653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.88.

ITUB stock trade performance evaluation

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 12.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.06. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $195,813 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,815 million, or 24.80% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: HARDING LOEVNER LP with ownership of 199,537,228, which is approximately -0.945% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 151,494,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $828.67 million in ITUB stocks shares; and WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $259.69 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 4.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 169,479,623 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 196,575,399 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 696,982,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,063,037,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,416,994 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 35,860,296 shares during the same period.