Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Is Currently 3.80 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.82%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Ideanomics Signs a Definitive Agreement to Acquire California-based US Hybrid.

– Founded in 1999, US Hybrid has pioneered clean transportation technologies for more than 20 years.

– It offers proven zero-emission powertrain components for electric, hybrid and fuel cell applications.

Over the last 12 months, IDEX stock rose by 500.00%. The average equity rating for IDEX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $993.79 million, with 419.32 million shares outstanding and 371.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.47M shares, IDEX stock reached a trading volume of 12694968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

IDEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.82. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 170.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 500.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ideanomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.16. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -367.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$892,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37 million, or 3.50% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 5,046,961, which is approximately 127.308% of the company’s market cap and around 10.73% of the total institutional ownership; M&T BANK CORP, holding 1,913,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.71 million in IDEX stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $2.33 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 886.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 6,591,281 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,648,373 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,617,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,857,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,495,214 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 56,482 shares during the same period.