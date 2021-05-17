Guggenheim slashes price target on Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] – find out why.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.72%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Heron Therapeutics Announces U.S. FDA Approval of ZYNRELEF™ (HTX-011) for the Management of Postoperative Pain for up to 72 Hours.

– ZYNRELEF is the first and only FDA-approved extended-release dual-acting local anesthetic, clinically proven to manage pain and to eliminate the need for opioids for up to 72 hours following surgery better than bupivacaine solution, the current standard-of-care -.

– Full U.S. commercial launch of ZYNRELEF is planned for July 2021 -.

Over the last 12 months, HRTX stock dropped by -3.95%. The average equity rating for HRTX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.58 billion, with 91.39 million shares outstanding and 79.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, HRTX stock reached a trading volume of 8334896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

HRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.72. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -21.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.73 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.79, while it was recorded at 16.57 for the last single week of trading, and 17.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heron Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.41 and a Gross Margin at +59.17. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -256.41.

Return on Total Capital for HRTX is now -66.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.41. Additionally, HRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,019,184 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

HRTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,262 million, or 90.40% of HRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 12,648,894, which is approximately -0.314% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,491,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.6 million in HRTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $98.85 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 10,236,955 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 10,185,420 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 70,727,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,149,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,287,374 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,726,313 shares during the same period.