Goldman lifts Fisker Inc. [FSR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.91%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Fisker and Foxconn Sign Framework Agreements for Project PEAR; Confirming Manufacturing to Start in U.S. From Q4 2023.

Breakthrough new segment vehicle to be jointly developed and sold under the Fisker brand into global markets including North America, Europe, China, and India.

Manufacturing to commence first in the United States with several locations under consideration by Fisker and Foxconn. Other global manufacturing sites under study for future production, supporting projected annual volumes of more than 250,000 units across multiple sites.

Over the last 12 months, FSR stock rose by 2.84%. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.93 billion, with 277.27 million shares outstanding and 130.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.54M shares, FSR stock reached a trading volume of 39696340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -22.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.74 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.01, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 15.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$541,000 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 75.70 and a Current Ratio set at 75.70.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $640 million, or 35.70% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.67% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,215,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.76 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $37.63 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 37,246,451 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 16,476,385 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 7,235,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,958,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,329,480 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 7,699,398 shares during the same period.