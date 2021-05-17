Gevo Inc. [GEVO] moved up 23.95: Why It’s Important

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] gained 23.95% on the last trading session, reaching $5.90 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Gevo Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Gevo to Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. EDT/2:30 p.m. MDT.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021 and recent corporate highlights.

Gevo Inc. represents 198.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $943.17 million with the latest information. GEVO stock price has been found in the range of $5.19 to $6.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.77M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 35248780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on GEVO stock. On September 26, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for GEVO shares from 9 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 171.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for GEVO stock

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 478.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 508.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -471.12 and a Gross Margin at -174.84. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -725.90.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,296,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.90.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

There are presently around $145 million, or 12.60% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,386,214, which is approximately 82.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,232,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.97 million in GEVO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.64 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 95.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 13,067,853 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 418,787 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 11,135,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,622,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,499,034 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 343,301 shares during the same period.