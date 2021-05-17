Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] Is Currently -4.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ: FTEK] price plunged by -4.98 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Fuel Tech Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) (or “the Company”), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, announced that in order to facilitate stockholder participation for its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held May 20, 2021, the Company will host a conference call for those wishing to listen in. Interested parties may call into the annual meeting by using the dial-in information shown below. However, the Company expects that the meeting will be briefer than normal and be limited to the items to be voted on at the annual meeting. The Company does not intend to have management make a presentation.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Additional information regarding the annual meeting including the proposals to be voted on can be found in the Company’s proxy statement on Schedule 14A, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2021. A copy may be obtained free of charge at www.sec.gov.

A sum of 2427457 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.34M shares. Fuel Tech Inc. shares reached a high of $2.1321 and dropped to a low of $1.95 until finishing in the latest session at $2.10.

Guru’s Opinion on Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fuel Tech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Brean Murray raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2012, representing the official price target for Fuel Tech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $8, while Avondale kept a Mkt Outperform rating on FTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuel Tech Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

FTEK Stock Performance Analysis:

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FTEK shares dropped by -9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fuel Tech Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.35 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Fuel Tech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.97.

Return on Total Capital for FTEK is now -16.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.07. Additionally, FTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] managed to generate an average of -$58,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Fuel Tech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

FTEK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fuel Tech Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuel Tech Inc. go to 12.10%.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 15.90% of FTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTEK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,310,665, which is approximately -10.642% of the company’s market cap and around 21.30% of the total institutional ownership; GRACE & WHITE INC /NY, holding 965,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 million in FTEK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.65 million in FTEK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fuel Tech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ:FTEK] by around 334,755 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 558,925 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,771,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,665,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTEK stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,629 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 93,472 shares during the same period.